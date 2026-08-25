Create a Cleaner, Greener Community

For more than 40 years, Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful (KGMB) has been helping improve the region through environmental education, conservation, and community beautification efforts. The nonprofit organization provides programs focused on waste reduction, recycling, and protecting natural resources while encouraging residents to take an active role in caring for their neighborhoods.

One of KGMB's signature initiatives is the Great Milwaukee Cleanup, which removes more than 190 tons of litter annually from local parks, trails, shorelines, and neighborhoods. The organization also works with students and community groups to promote environmental stewardship and sustainability throughout the Milwaukee area.

To learn more, volunteer, or support KGMB's programs, visit kgmb.org