Cozy Up with Must-See Shows Taking the Stage This Fall

Fall is the perfect time to settle in for a great show, and Milwaukee’s performing arts scene has something for everyone. The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), which supports local music, dance and theater organizations, is highlighting three productions hitting the stage this weekend: Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Instructions for a Séance, a funny and haunting one-woman show blending memoir and live magic; Renaissance Theaterworks’ Great White Throne, a darkly comic exploration of faith, power and public life; and First Stage’s Go Dog Go! / Ve Perro ¡Ve!, a fast-paced bilingual musical adventure for the whole family. UPAF also recently announced its 2026 Community Campaign raised $9,146,160, helping sustain 28 nonprofit performing arts organizations throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Learn more at UPAF - Home.