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Could the Right Evaluation Change Everything?

Behavioral Health Clinic
Wondering if an assessment could provide answers? Behavioral Health Clinic explains modern testing for ADHD, autism, learning differences and more.
Could the Right Evaluation Change Everything?
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Mental health assessments can offer valuable insight into how someone thinks, learns and experiences the world. Behavioral Health Clinic provides testing and assessment services for children and adults, including evaluations for autism, ADHD, learning differences and other specialized needs.

Licensed Professional Counselor in Training Brynn Weiss joins us to explain what a modern evaluation looks like, signs it may be time to consider testing and how assessments can differ between children and adults.

Just as important is what happens next. Results can help individuals and families better understand their needs and determine appropriate next steps for support and care.

Learn More: Behavioral Health Clinic

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