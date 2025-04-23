Cooking for All Ages and All Abilities

Founded in 2024, Happy Place Cooking Space is a cooking school and accessible teaching kitchen for all ages and abilities.

Co-Founders, Sally Wagner and Lauren O’Brien, taught over 2,000 kids and adults in the Milwaukee metro area over the last 2+ years with their small business, More Happy Kitchens. Now as a nonprofit, the mission of Happy Place Cooking Space is to foster happiness by sharing the joys of cooking and eating together, teach skills that build independence and inspire creativity, and create an environment of belonging where everyone can have a positive experience in the kitchen.

Check out their summer camps now!