Connecting Milwaukee One Book Club at a Time

Finding the right book club can be surprisingly difficult, but Good Land Reads is making it easier for Milwaukee-area readers to discover their literary community. Founded by Christie Vick, the online platform helps connect readers with more than 150 local book clubs while giving clubs a dedicated space to manage their reading activities and recommendations. Beyond the website, Good Land Reads is expanding opportunities for connection through author discussions, community mixers, and charitable book drives. By helping people find meaningful conversations and lasting friendships through a shared love of books, the organization is building a stronger reading community across southeastern Wisconsin.