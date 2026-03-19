Comparing a NA Brandy Old-Fashioned to the Classic Wisconsin Dry

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktail recipes and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Wisconsin Dry (NA Brandy Old-Fashio0ned)

Ingredients:

½ orange slice

1 cherry

1 sugar cube

5 dashes of bitters

2oz Brandy Substitute*

Splash of 7up or Sprite

Instructions:

Put the orange slice, cherry sugar cube & bitters in a heavy-bottomed rocks glass and muddle. Add the Brandy Substitute and 7up. Give it a quick shake and garnish with an orange and cherry.

*NA brandy substitute-Steep 2 cups hot water with 8 barley tea barley for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bags and add 1 teaspoon of sugar, 2 teaspoons of vanilla and 2 teaspoons of liquid smoke. Let cool.

Made a Brad Yates mocktail recipe? Snap a picture and send it to Ineedbrad@gmail.com to show Brad, and for a chance to be featured!