Community Program Empowers Job Seekers Through Fasion

Jeri Kavanaugh joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how Bottomless Closet is empowering job seekers and how you can take part.

Bottomless Closet has been around for over 20 years. The closet provides clothing to men and women looking for employment free of charge. Clients are referred to the closet from social agencies. Clients are provided 2 complete outfits for interviews and 5 more when they land the job. Bottomless Closet provides dresses, suits, pants, shirts, skirts, hats, gloves, purses, and many other accessories.

Clients must have an appointment for the closet as walk-ins are unavailable.

For more information on this incredible resource, visit Bottomless Closet