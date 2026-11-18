Pass the hot dish! Milwaukee Record is bringing back its fourth annual Casserole Call on November 22 at Falcon Bowl in Riverwest.

The delicious competition features local businesses putting their own spin on the Midwest casserole, all hoping to earn the title of Milwaukee’s Best Casserole. Guests can sample creative dishes, discover new favorites and support a great cause at the same time.

The event runs noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance or $15 at the door and include three samples. Additional tastes are just $1 each. Best of all, proceeds from ticket and sample sales benefit Kinship Community Food Center.

Find event updates and ticket information at Milwaukee Record.