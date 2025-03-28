Come to the Last Regular Season Home Game for the Milwaukee Wave

The Milwaukee Wave is wrapping up its regular season, and the last home game is coming up! Tiff sat down to chat with Team Captain Ian Bennet about what it takes to become seven-time league champions. The pair also chatted about Ian's legendary status — as one of the few players in the league to score 500 career points.

The Wave will be headed to San Diego the first week of April for playoffs. But before that, they'll be hosting their last regular season home game at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. That's Sunday, March 30th at 5:05 p.m. It'll be a fan appreciation game and the team will retire Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero's jersey.

Click here for tickets.