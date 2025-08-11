Colors, Culture, and Celebration: Wisconsin's Largest Indian Celebration

Suresh Krishnaiah and Chaitra, from the India Association of Wisconsin, join What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Mela – Festival of India.

Mela – Festival of India is Wisconsin’s largest Indian cultural celebration. It brings together diverse communities to experience and appreciate the rich traditions, art, food, fashion, music, and heritage of India.

The event is free and open to the public, offering an immersive day full of entertainment and cultural pride. More details can be found below:

Mela – Festival of India

Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 10:30 AM

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Brookfield WI

