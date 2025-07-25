Coffee and Canines: Where You Can Meet Your Next Furry Family Member

Texas Rescue Riders brings cats and dogs from rural Texas into loving homes in the Midwest. Their amazing rescuers in Texas save animals off the streets, where there is a severe pet overpopulation. Texas Rescue Riders is an all-inclusive rescue, meaning they rescue first, nurse back to health, provide all necessary veterinary care, transport, and adopt out all on their own.

Dia Cafe has hosted Texas Rescue Rider adoption events for the last several years. Dia is a wonderful community business in Greendale that opens their doors to help dogs find forever homes.

6601 Northway, Greendale, WI

July 27, 10 am - 2 pm

To find out more, visit their Facebook page: Texas Rescue Riders.