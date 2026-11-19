For more than 40 years, Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful has worked to make a lasting environmental impact through education, conservation and community beautification.

Executive Director Zoe Jump shares how KGMB helps residents learn about recycling, waste reduction and resource conservation while inspiring young people to become environmental stewards. One of the organization’s signature efforts, the Great Milwaukee Cleanup, removes more than 190 tons of litter from area parks, trails, shorelines and neighborhoods each year.

Whether you’re looking to volunteer, support environmental education or help clean up your neighborhood, there are plenty of ways to get involved.

Learn more and find volunteer opportunities at Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful.