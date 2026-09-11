Chrome, Community & Giving Back Roll Into One Big Event

Hundreds of classic cars and proud owners will cruise into Hotrods on Hampton on Sunday, September 13, for a day filled with automotive excitement and community impact. Organized by the Sussex-Lisbon-Lannon-Butler Optimist Club, the event raises funds that directly support local youth programs, including scholarships, band, theater, robotics, wrestling, and other activities benefiting Hamilton High School students. Car lineup begins at 6 a.m., with the show running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Hampton Avenue near 127th Street. Attendees can admire an impressive collection of hot rods while helping make a difference for area youth. Learn more about the event and future sponsorship opportunities at Hotrods on Hampton.

