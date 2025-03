Spring is here, which means it's almost time for a new show at the Mitchell Park Domes. But there's still time to see the winter Train Show. Steph Brown stopped by the Domes to get you all the info you need.

The Train Show wraps up on April 6th. Dome staff will take some time to break down that display and get ready for the next one. Then you'll be able to stop by the Spring Show, starting on April 19th.

