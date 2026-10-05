Celebrating the World's Greatest Superheroes...Moms!

Join Milwaukee Recreation's 7th annual mother and son superhero night this November. Erica Wasserman, Milwaukee Recreation Manager, joins us to talk about this exciting evening of games, superhero training activities, arts and crafts, and snacks.

The event is for children ages 1-8 years old and will be held on Saturday November 7th, 2026 from 5:30-7:30 P.M. Hamilton High School Community Center will host the event with the cost for mothers being $20 and sons $5.

For more information and how you can register, visit their website here.