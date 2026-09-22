Celebrating the Local Entrepreneurs Behind America’s Favorite Brands

From neighborhood restaurants and fitness centers to childcare providers and service businesses, franchises play an important role in communities nationwide. This year, the International Franchise Association is honoring 89 outstanding business owners as its 2026 Franchisees of the Year. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence in leadership, workforce development, community involvement, and business success. Honorees from across the country gathered in Washington, D.C., as part of the IFA Advocacy Summit to share their experiences, celebrate achievements, and discuss issues impacting small businesses. The event highlights the vital role franchise owners play in creating jobs, supporting local economies, and strengthening the communities they serve.

To learn more about the 2026 Franchisees of the Year and the work of the International Franchise Association, visit the https://www.franchise.org/