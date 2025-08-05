Celebrating Quiet Impact

The Positively Milwaukee Awards are right around the corner, and with them comes an opportunity to celebrate the everyday heroes who make our community special. Now’s your chance to give them the recognition they deserve!

One of the standout categories each year is the Unsung Hero Award. This honor goes to someone who has been quietly giving back to the community for years, without seeking praise or recognition. Tune in as we highlight last year’s Unsung Hero winner, Nicole Goins, as she is a reminder that true impact often happens behind the scenes.

The Unsung Hero Award is just one of several categories in the Positively Milwaukee Awards. If there’s someone in your life making a difference, nominate them today. Just scan the QR code on your screen to submit your nomination!