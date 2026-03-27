Celebrating Accessible Art and Community Creativity

Art on the Town Wisconsin is a place for people to gather, connect, create, and sell art in a fun and motivational space in downtown Beaver Dam. The Studio is a place for creative experiences for all ages, interests, and skill levels. In collaboration with the Dodge County Center for the Arts, they will host the first annual Dam Pottery Throwdown, a community ceramics event centered on accessibility, creativity and collaboration. Designed as a celebration of community creativity, the event invites artists of all ages and experiences levels to participate in, and observe, the creative process. Stop by and show your support for local art!

Event: Friday Night Ceramics Show

Location: Dodge County Center for the Arts

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 4 - 8 PM

Event: Dam Pottery Throwdown Competition

Location: Art on the Town Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, April 18

Time: 10 AM - 5 PM

Event: Weekend Wrap-Up Open House

Location: Dodge County Center for the Arts

Date: Sunday, April 19

Time: 1 - 4 PM

Competitor registration and juried gallery submissions are currently open, and community members are invited to join, and attend the experience as spectators. The deadline for registrations is Friday, March 27.

Learn more and register now at https://artonthetownwi.com/dam-pottery-throwdown/ [artonthetownwi.com].