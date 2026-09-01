Celebrating 50 Years of Hope: Community Advocates Looks Ahead to the Next Chapter

For five decades, Community Advocates has helped Milwaukee-area individuals and families overcome barriers and build stability. As the nonprofit marks its 50th anniversary, it's inviting the community to celebrate a legacy of impact while supporting its mission for the future.

The special anniversary celebration takes place September 18, 2026, at the Baird Center and will feature inspiring stories, live entertainment, community recognition, and a keynote presentation from entrepreneur and housing advocate Yusuf Dahl. Funds raised during the event will help support programs that address housing instability, behavioral health, family support, and other critical community needs across Milwaukee.