Celebrating 40 Years of Serving Wisconsin Seniors

For 40 years, Community Projects for Seniors has worked to reduce loneliness and support older adults throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Founder and Executive Director Jeffery P Hansen joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how the organization has grown from delivering 300 holiday meals in 1986 to serving thousands of seniors today through meal delivery, care packages, and social programming. The conversation also highlights the group's upcoming 2nd Annual Walk and 40th Anniversary Celebration on September 26 in Oak Creek, along with volunteer and donation opportunities that help keep the mission moving forward.