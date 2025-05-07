Celebrate the Kitten Shower!

Join Second Hand Purrs for their Annual Kitten Shower and Pies for Purrs fundraiser on May 10 at 4300 S. Howell Ave. Support this no-kill shelter by donating kitten essentials like food and Clorox wipes. Enjoy homemade pies, jams, and salsas, with all proceeds benefitting the shelter. Learn more about needed items and how you can help at secondhandpurrs.org.
Join Second Hand Purrs for their Annual Kitten Shower and Pies for Purrs fundraiser on May 10 at 4300 S. Howell Ave. Support this no-kill shelter by donating kitten essentials like food and Clorox wipes. Enjoy homemade pies, jams, and salsas, with all proceeds benefitting the shelter. Learn more about needed items and how you can help at secondhandpurrs.org.
