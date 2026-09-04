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Celebrate the Creepy, Crawly Stars of Nature at Bug Day!

Wehr Nature Center
Celebrate the Creepy, Crawly Stars of Nature at Bug Day!
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Bugs may be small, but they play a huge role in our world. Wehr Nature Center invites families to discover the fascinating world of insects and other multi-legged creatures during the 20th annual Bug Day on Sunday, September 13.

This interactive event features a Bug Zoo, guided bug hikes, bug-themed crafts, and even the chance to sample edible bugs. Park Naturalist Howard Aprill will help guests explore the importance of these often misunderstood creatures while offering hands-on experiences for all ages. Whether you're a bug enthusiast or a little squeamish, Bug Day is designed to be fun, educational, and unforgettable.

The event takes place from Noon to 4 p.m. at Wehr Nature Center. Visitors can skip the admission line by purchasing tickets in advance at WehrNatureCenter.com

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