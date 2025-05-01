Celebrate Hurling Fever at Milwaukee Hurling Fest 2025!

Milwaukee Hurling Fest 2025 is set to be a smashing spectacle at Brown Deer Park on May 4th. Join the Milwaukee Hurling Club as they celebrate their 30th season with a day packed full of dynamic sportsmanship and spirited festivities. The event kicks off at 10 AM, promising eight electrifying hours of hurling action. With 196 attendees already responding, excitement is brewing for this free, family-friendly celebration. Whether you're an experienced player or a curious observer, you're invited to come and be part of Wisconsin's unique sporting culture. Mark your calendar and prepare for a fast-paced day of hurling fun!

