The Annual Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium is thoughtfully designed to celebrate the positives of aging and encourage seniors to stay active, get involved, try new things, and live life to the fullest every day! The event is taking place on Wednesday, June 4th at Elmbrook Church from 8:30 am – 3 pm, and it is free for all to join!

For more information and to register for free, visit EnjoyLifeSymposium.com.