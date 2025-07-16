Celebrate Excellence: Nominate an Inspiring Teacher for the Positively Milwaukee Awards

Last year, the Positively Milwaukee Awards celebrated Caleb "Coach" Niedfelt as the Inspiring Teacher for his exceptional dedication to connecting students to fishing and fostering their connection to themselves and the community. His innovative teaching and heartfelt mentorship have made a lasting impact on the community. As we approach this year's awards, TMJ4 encourages you to nominate a remarkable teacher who inspires and uplifts students. Visit the website to honor Milwaukee's outstanding educators.