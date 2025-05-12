Celebrate 'Ears to 25 Years' at this Scottish Terrier Rally!

Celebrate "Ears to 25 Years" at the 25th Anniversary of the Door County Scottie Rally from May 16th-18th in Baileys Harbor! Founded in 2001, this remarkable gathering unites Scottish Terrier enthusiasts from around the globe to promote fellowship and support vital health research and rescue initiatives for the breed. Featuring expert-led ultrasound and DNA clinics, the rally has facilitated over $531,000 in donations to improve Scottie wellness. Join the fun, participate in educational webinars, and contribute to the preservation of this beloved breed. Don't miss out—learn more and register at doorcountyscottierally.org.