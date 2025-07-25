Celebrate Culture, Community, and Cuisine at German Fest!

Deb Wolf joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss culture, cuisine, and activities at the Annual German Fest!

From incredible food and drinks, dance groups, the Dachshund Derby, and other lively activities, it's a fun-filled weekend!

For this year's German Fest, there are many special discounts to give back to the community, along with donations:

Military Appreciation Day– $5 admission for everyone on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Free Admission for Active Military Personnel All Day, Any Day – In support of the United States’ service personnel, German Fest is pleased to offer free admission to all branches of the Military and a companion with an active Military ID. Active Military status includes all Armed Forces, National Guard Reserves, Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian, and Military.

Free Admission for all Veterans – and a companion ALL weekend with proper ID, at all gates.

Free Admission for all Disabled/Physically Challenged with one escort – All Weekend.

MPS School Supply Drive on Saturday July 26, from 12 pm - 3 pm at the Main Gate

Hunger Task Force on Sunday, July 27, from 12 pm - 3 pm at the South Gate

For more information, visit German Fest