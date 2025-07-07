Celebrate at the Incredible India Festival!

Shefali Vallecha and Dan Pena join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Incredible India Festival.

Sanskriti is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving Indian culture,

traditions, and heritage in the Milwaukee area. Through events, educational programs, and community initiatives, the organization aim to create awareness and appreciation for the rich cultural diversity of India. The Incredible India Festival is its flagship annual event that brings together the community to celebrate Indian arts, music, dance, cuisine, and traditions. It's inviting everyone to join in this cultural celebration and experience the vibrant spirit of India!

Details for the Incredible India Festival:

July 12, 12 PM -7 PM

Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, WI

For more information, visit Sanskriti USA, or on Facebook

