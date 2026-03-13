Celebraing 40+ Years of St. Patrick’s Day Tradition

The Trinity Irish Dancers are celebrating more than 40 years of St. Patrick’s Day traditions and world‑class performance. Known internationally for redefining Irish dance, Trinity continues to shine after bringing home another World Championship gold last spring. With studios in Illinois and Wisconsin—including Elm Grove—Trinity inspires young dancers with high‑energy choreography and a legacy of excellence. Instructor Deirdra Kiely, originally from Ireland, brings global experience to the local stage.

Trinity will be performing throughout Milwaukee for St. Patrick’s Day, including at the downtown parade!

Families can learn more or join classes at trinityirishdance.com or call 877‑326‑2328.