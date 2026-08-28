Cat Lovers, This New Shelter Store Is a Purr-fect Find

For more than 22 years, Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter has been rescuing cats and helping them find loving homes on Milwaukee's south side. Now, the nonprofit is giving animal lovers another way to support its mission through a year-round shelter store featuring new and gently used cat-related merchandise.

Volunteers Dorothy Bozich and Steve Stein join What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how the shelter operates, where rescued cats come from, and what potential adopters can expect from the adoption process. They'll also highlight the unique assortment of cat toys, supplies, décor, and other feline-themed treasures available for purchase, with proceeds helping fund shelter operations. Visit SecondHandPurrs.org or call 414-727-PURR (7877) for more information.