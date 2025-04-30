Carmy Is This Week's Underdog

This week's underdog is Carmy. Carmy is a two-year-old, fifty pound boxer mix. Volunteers say he's a sweet, smart boy who wants to be your best buddy. Carmy is a versatile guy. Whether it's romping around in the yard having fun, working on his training cues, or demonstrating his expert snuggle-bug techniques, Carmy can do it all!

He does great in public, like dog friendly bars and parks! No matter what you're doing -- Carmy wants to be by your side.

Carmy does well with meeting new people and other dogs, as long as he can have a nice slow introduction. But after that, they'll be best friends forever! He's a social guy who is eager to go on adventures, but is looking for a coach to guide him. Carmy is food motivated, which makes him a great student!

Carmy's ideal home is one free of cats and kids under the age of eight. Carmy can get a little excited!

You can reach out to the staff at albert's dog lounge to learn more adopting Carmy.

Just visit albertsdoglounge.org or send them an email at albertsdoglounge@gmail.com.

