Caring for Those Who Give The Most

The Right Relief's mission is to care for caregivers. Since 2019, this organization has been providing moments of relief to caregivers, offering over 4,500 “Doses of Relief” and more than 10,000 home-cooked meals to date.

Led by founder Hollie Mealy, the Relief Squad, made up of volunteers who have often walked the caregiving path themselves, prepares meals for families staying at places like Ronald McDonald House and Kathy’s House, and delivers directly from their own kitchens. The group understands the emotional weight of caregiving and the courage it takes to accept help. That’s why every meal they serve is more than food, it’s a “Belly Hug”, or a warm, nourishing reminder that caregivers are seen, appreciated, and supported.

In celebration of National Lasagna Day on July 29, The Right Relief Inc. is cooking up over 30 lasagnas to deliver throughout Southeast Wisconsin. This annual tradition allows the community to sponsor a lasagna meal and share a moment of comfort with caregivers who need it most.

Want to help? Visit The Right Relief to sponsor a “Belly Hug” and join in spreading relief, one plate at a time.

