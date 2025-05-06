Cafe Owner Fosters Cats From Around The World

Katy McHugh the owner of Sip and Purr Cat Café is celebrating her grand opening. Tuesday will be day 6 and she says, it has been fantastic so far.

She also has a documentary made about her journey fostering cats from Qatar. She was a flight attendant and spent several years going back and forth overseas.

The nation of Qatar has a street cat population equal to the entire human population of the entire country and its growning fast..

25 Cats from Qatar follows one mission led by a network of multinational underground animal rescuers in Doha and a Milwaukee flight attendant/cat café owner – to transport out 25 luck felines and find homes for them abroad.

A new documentary from the makers of "Cat Daddies" that reveals the severe cat population crisis in Qatar and an inspiring mission to save 25 cats. Featuring Sip & Purr Cat Cafe.

​May 7th | 4pmOriental TheatreMilwaukee, WI Buy Tickets

