Cafe Owner Fosters Cats From Around The World

Sip and Purr Cat Café
Katy McHugh the owner of Sip and Purr Cat Café is celebrating her grand opening. Tuesday will be day 6 and she says, it has been fantastic so far.

She also has a documentary made about her journey fostering cats from Qatar. She was a flight attendant and spent several years going back and forth overseas.

The nation of Qatar has a street cat population equal to the entire human population of the entire country and its growning fast..

25 Cats from Qatar follows one mission led by a network of multinational underground animal rescuers in Doha and a Milwaukee flight attendant/cat café owner – to transport out 25 luck felines and find homes for them abroad.

A new documentary from the makers of "Cat Daddies" that reveals the severe cat population crisis in Qatar and an inspiring mission to save 25 cats. Featuring Sip & Purr Cat Cafe. 
