Building Friendships, Opportunities and Inclusion Across Wisconsin

Creating meaningful friendships and opportunities can have a life-changing impact. Best Buddies Wisconsin is part of an international nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) through friendship, leadership development, employment opportunities, family support and inclusive communities.

Joining us are Laura Brackett, State Director of Best Buddies Wisconsin, and Josh Cronin, a Best Buddies Board Member, to share how the organization is making a difference across the state. They'll discuss local programs that connect people through one-to-one friendships, promote inclusion and help participants develop valuable life and leadership skills.

From school-based chapters to community events and advocacy efforts, Best Buddies Wisconsin continues to create opportunities for individuals with IDD to build relationships, gain confidence and thrive. Learn how community members can get involved and support this mission of inclusion.

Learn more at bestbuddies.org/wisconsin.

