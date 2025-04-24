Budget Friendly Eats on Monday!

Come Monday you will want to eat out! These bargain eats are way too good to pass up. Carole Nicksin from Milwaukee Magazine joins us to run through these delicious deals.

**The $5 burger at Camino

**Paloma Taco and Tequila’s taco pocket – a burrito stuffed with a tostada shell, cheese, spicy chicken or soy chorizo – runs just $5 if you order a drink. Dee-lish. Served 4-9 p.m.

**Hang out under the giant inflatable crustacean at St. Paul Fish Co., where a pound of PEI mussels (in white wine, butter and garlic) will set you back only $7. Dine-in only, 4-8 p.m.

