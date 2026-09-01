Bring Fall Color Home with Easy Container Garden Ideas

As summer fades, your containers don't have to. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins us with simple ways to refresh patios, decks, balconies, and entryways with vibrant fall container gardens. From selecting cool-weather plants to creating eye-catching combinations with height, texture, and trailing foliage, Melinda shares practical tips anyone can use. She'll also demonstrate how to build a beautiful autumn container using seasonal favorites and decorative touches like gourds and pumpkins. Plus, she's inviting viewers to continue learning through her free September webinars covering tree planting, fall landscape care, and successful planting techniques for the season ahead.