Brett Newski Performs in Our Studio!

Relentlessly touring DIY artist Brett Newski brings his road‑tested sound back to Milwaukee on May 2 at the ARGO in Whitefish Bay. Alongside his band, Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions, Newski has spent the last decade playing everywhere from European backroads to underground venues in Vietnam, Japan, and South Africa. He’s shared stages with Pixies, Violent Femmes, Gin Blossoms, and Barenaked Ladies, earning praise from Steve Poltz and Violent Femmes’ Brian Ritchie. Expect sharp songwriting, great stories, and original music during this special live performance.

