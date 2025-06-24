Brainstorm Run/Walk for Epilepsy

Epilepsy Families Southeast Wisconsin is an independent nonprofit epilepsy charity founded in 1954. Epilepsy Families Southeast Wisconsin is dedicated to optimizing the quality of life for individuals and families dealing with epilepsy. The funds raised from the yearly Brainstorm Run/Walk and the donations received throughout the year allow them to offer specialized social programs and services to communities in Wisconsin. They offer ‘family inclusive’ bi-weekly art therapy sessions that combine artistic creation with music and fun snacks.

Join in on the fun on June 29 at Verteran's Park!

Lite breakfast: 8:00 am

Race start: 9:00 am

BBQ and socializing:11:30 am

For more information, visit Epilepsy Families Southeast Wisconsin