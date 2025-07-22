Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Brady Street and Bay View Tours!

Historic Milwaukee, Inc
Brady Street and Bay View Tours!
Posted
and last updated

Julia Griffith joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how both the Brady Street and Bay View walking tours go beyond what people are familiar with. Both have incredibly rich immigrant stories – Polish & Italians around Brady and Welsh and Italian in Bay View plus some very old buildings, even some of the oldest in the city. There are a lot of stories and tidbits that you might not know.

Regular tours are offered at 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

You can find more information and register online at Historic Milwaukee

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo