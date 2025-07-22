Brady Street and Bay View Tours!

Julia Griffith joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how both the Brady Street and Bay View walking tours go beyond what people are familiar with. Both have incredibly rich immigrant stories – Polish & Italians around Brady and Welsh and Italian in Bay View plus some very old buildings, even some of the oldest in the city. There are a lot of stories and tidbits that you might not know.

Regular tours are offered at 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

You can find more information and register online at Historic Milwaukee