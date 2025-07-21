Books, Bites, Bestsellers: The Brewing Book Club

Daniel Goldin joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the book club, three unique novels about families that have immigrated to the United States, and a special luncheon!

The Satisfaction Café, by Kathy Wang. A Taiwanese woman escapes her abusive family and searches for happiness, overcoming many obstacles along the way.

The Lion Women of Tehran, by Marjan Kamali. Two girls from different socioeconomic backgrounds meet as children and stay friends as their lives and fortunes diverge.

The Sicilian Inheritance, by Jo Piazza. A young woman returns to Sicily to try to discover the secret of her great-grandmother. Was she murdered?

Author Marjan Kamali is speaking at a special luncheon at the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 5. This event is open to the public.

To register tickets for the luncheon, visit The Lion Women of Tehran Luncheon and for more information, visit Boswell Books

