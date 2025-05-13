Watch Now
Book Club Ideas With a Local Pro!

Daniel Goldin-Boswell Book Company
Posted

Join Daniel Goldin, proprietor of Boswell Book Company, as he shares engaging book club ideas for all kinds of readers. Daniel showcases how to find new favorites and explore similar reads after a popular book finishes. Discover the fun of book club outings and explore alternate resources for enhancing your book club experience.

Don't miss out on the upcoming book club event Thursday, June 5 with Maggie Stiefvater, author of The Listeners at: maggiestiefvatermke.eventbrite.com.

Meet Daniel at Boswell and delve into exciting literary discussions. For events and details and more, visit Boswell Books Events.

