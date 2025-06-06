Blend Extra: First annual Wisconsin Fest

The Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale, Wisconsin, is hosting its first annual Wisconsin Fest today June 6th from 4-11pm & June 7th, 10am- 6pm in Old Heidelberg Park, featuring Wisconsin-themed food, drinks, and entertainment. Visitors can enjoy classic Wisconsin fare like cheese curds, Usinger brats, and butter burgers, alongside specialty drinks such as old fashioned slush. The event includes live music, a Volkswagen car show, and the Wisconsin and Beer Lovers Festival with samples from local breweries and eateries. The Bierhaus, known for its German heritage and brewery, continues its tradition of celebrating regional culture with this new summer festival.

For more information visit: Bavarian Bierhaus