Blast Off for a Milwaukee Space Adventure

Located on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, UWM’s Manfred Olson Planetarium has spent 60 years educating the community on astronomy and the wonders of space. From stars and planets to fascinating celestial discoveries, its astronomical shows offer an engaging way for visitors of all ages to experience the night sky.

Whether you’re a longtime space enthusiast or simply looking for something different to do in Milwaukee, grab a ticket and discover what’s waiting beyond our world.

Learn More & Get Tickets: Manfred Olson Planetarium