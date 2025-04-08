Big Wigs For a Great Cause

Learn about the VIPink BigWig ambassadors. During a four-week fundraising campaign, VIPink Ambassadors aim to raise at least $5,000 while wearing a silly wig and compete to be named the Top VIPink Ambassador. The funds support breast cancer patients, their families, and future research. The organization is grateful for those who contribute to ending the disease. Komen VIPink BigWig Ambassadors (noun): a Very Important Person on a mission to end breast cancer forever by raising awareness and funds for Susan G. Komen in their local community; willing to engage their social and professional networks in support of their fundraising; all while sharing educational information about Komen and breast cancer.

Susan G Komen has been fighting for the Cures in Southeast Wisconsin and across the state for almost 30 years. Each year, approximately 4,300 women and 55 men in Wisconsin are diagnosed with breast cancer. With an average of 767 deaths annually, these statistics highlight the ongoing need for breast cancer awareness, early detection, and effective treatment in the state. The VIPink BigWigs campaign started 10 years ago and has been widely successful.