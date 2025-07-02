Big Brothers Big Sisters Is Hosting Its 50th Anniversary "Big Bash"!

Neil Willenson, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee (BBBSMM), joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the 50th Anniversary Big Bash!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee develops positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. Our mentoring program is proven by independent research to help youth who face adversity succeed in and out of school. In 2022, BBBSMM served 1,074 youth—a number that rose to 1,806 in 2024, thanks to expanded programs addressing a 500+ youth waiting list. The 50th Anniversary BIG BASH will celebrate these milestones and unveil ambitious growth plans to nearly double the number of youth served over the next decade.

To help volunteer or to find more information, visit BBBSMM

