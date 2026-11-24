Holiday decorating goes beyond the traditional poinsettia! Gardening expert Melinda Myers is showcasing unique plants that can add color, texture and personality to your celebrations.

Miniature poinsettias can become festive centerpieces or place settings guests can take home, while colorful cyclamen offer eye-catching blooms. The key to keeping these seasonal beauties thriving? Understanding each plant’s specific needs for water, temperature and humidity so they can stay healthy well beyond the holidays.

Find more gardening tips, videos and free on-demand webinars at Melinda Myers and explore her On-Demand Webinars.