Bet Smarter Before Game Day

Whether you're a seasoned sports fan or placing your first wager, Potawatomi Sportsbook makes the process easy with more than 90 self-service betting kiosks located throughout the casino. Guests can quickly choose a game, select a wager, enter an amount, and print their betting ticket in just a few steps. For even more convenience, the online Bet Builder allows visitors to create wagers from home, generate a QR code, and complete the transaction onsite at a kiosk or with a ticket writer. Sportsbook Manager Austin Herdina, Potawatomi Sportsbook Manager, also reminds guests that sports betting should be fun and enjoyable, encouraging everyone to set a budget, stick to it, and bet responsibly. Learn more and explore the Bet Builder at Potawatomi Sportsbook.

