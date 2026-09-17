Best of Milwaukee 2026: The Local Favorites Everyone’s Talking About

Milwaukee Magazine’s annual Best of Milwaukee issue shines a spotlight on the people, places, and experiences that make the city unique. This year’s cover features artwork hand-painted by local sign painter Michael Cerda, whose murals and signs can be found throughout the city. Inside, readers will find standout picks across food, arts, culture, and city life, from The Vanguard’s Monday-night Smitty Wings to the ongoing debate between Ruby’s and Allie Boy’s bagels. The issue also celebrates The Rep’s acclaimed theater season, photographer Nate Vomhof’s iconic city imagery, and a memorable first experience at Hot Spell Sauna. Explore the winners, discover new favorites, and see what makes Milwaukee one of the Midwest’s most vibrant cities. Artwork can be viewed here.

