Bembé! Journey the Atlantic, Thorgy Thor & The Thorchestra in Milwaukee!

United Performing Arts Funds' Katie Korek joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the "Bembé! Journey the Atlantic" and "Thorgy Thor & The Thorchestra" performances happening this weekend, June 20 - 21.

Bembé Drum & Dance is a community-based cultural arts organization that inspires intergenerational connection, community and cultural identity exploration through Afro-Latino musical culture. This performance is on June 20 & 21.

Thorgy Thor is a New York City based drag performance artist, entertainer and musician who rose to fame after appearing on season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars season 3. In 2018, the show Thorgy and the Thorchestra was created, blending orchestral performances of traditional and modern classical repertoire and contemporary pop songs. This performance will be on June 21.

For more information and tickets visit: ¡Bembé! Journey the Atlantic - Marcus Performing Arts Center and Thorgy Thor & the Thorchestra - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra