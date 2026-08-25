Beloved Tour Returns for a Weekend of Milwaukee Architecture and Exploration

Historic Milwaukee's annual Doors Open Milwaukee returns September 26-27, giving visitors free access to more than 160 locations across the Milwaukee area to explore the city's architecture, history, and neighborhoods.

In addition to the free sites, attendees can purchase tickets for special guided tours that offer behind-the-scenes access and unique experiences. Highlights include tours of Milwaukee's iconic bridges, the Rockwell Clock Tower, Tabal Chocolate, and neighborhood-focused experiences led by local experts.

Presented by Historic Milwaukee, the event celebrates the people, places, and stories that make Milwaukee unique. For tickets and event details, visit doorsopenmilwaukee.org